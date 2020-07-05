Burping Brit binge boozing back blasts BOJO!

The words 'slammed' and 'blast' have become quite popular among British tabloid language. These words used by tabloid reporters generally describe how punters on TV feel about football players, politicians, and reality show morons.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has now taken the use of these words to a new limit, whilst releasing the British boozing public from lockdown, and allowing them to gather on the streets of all major UK cities, outside pubs, clubs and bars. The words 'slammed' and 'blast' were the most used words heard all over the UK at the weekend. Linguistic professors described them as gutter-level linguistic deprivation used mainly by binge-boozing Brits - female and male - especially prevalent after release from their lockdown incarceration.

The 4th of July was not only Independence Day in the US, it was the day UK citizens stormed the streets once again, desperately gasping for a pint or two from their local watering-holes. UK police and ambulance staff had several incidents to deal with; pissed binge-drinking, half-naked birds of the non-feathered type, drunken louts fighting, several broken bones, a few kicks in the head, drunken idiots puking in OAPs' front gardens, etc. etc. In fact, normality has returned to the UK's inner cities at weekends.

Social distancing, 1.5 metres, 2.0 metres, or even 2.5 metres disappeared after five pints of best bitter, or several glasses of cheap Chardonnay, and Mr. Johnson, enjoying a bottle or two of finest Scotch whiskey at number 10, was overheard saying:

"I am going to 'slam' the British public for not obeying my totally confusing regulations, and 'blast' them all, damn bounders!"

There you have it, the British public always follow their leaders' directives like sheep heading to a local watering-hole, even if their leaders need a good old-fashioned 'blasting or slamming'!