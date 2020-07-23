A band once popular on MySpace is rocked by lead singer joining a covers band

The band, Silicon Weather, who once had hundreds of followers on MySpace, are now in a state of shock after their lead singer, Richie Yellow, 41, abandoned all musical integrity, and joined a covers band.

Johnny the guitarist, 43, said ‘I don’t understand. We’re on the cusp of making it. I mean, we did have a record company A & R guy see us play, back in ...er...in 2010.’

Jamie Paul, 45, the drummer, had difficulty finding the right words, so didn’t say anything. But, as he repeatedly slashed Richie Yellow’s face on the bands poster, he appeared upset.

The band, a byword in Swindon for ‘never give up’, played to crowds of 15, 10 or sometimes 7 hard core Silicon Weather fans. People came from as far as the pub next door to hear their unique creative compositions - some even stayed until the end of the gig.

Their album ‘Can’t stand Covers bands’ sold in handfuls around the backs of car parks, and their single ‘One thing worse than a covers band - a tribute band’ was considered for airing on BBC Radio Swindon.

It’s an all-too-familiar story: paunchy, middle-aged unsuccessful musical snobbery versus the reality of getting paid gigs.

At Silicon Weather’s HQs - Jamie Paul’s bedroom at his mum's house - bassist, Georgie, 47, revealed the full horror. ‘It’s not a covers band, it’s a tribute band. Look here on Facebook, a pic of him in a theatrical wig. Can it get any worse?’

It got worse.

‘Oh Jesus! He’s in a Rolling Stones tribute band, on a cruise ship.’

Drummer Jamie Paul, lost for words, fell asleep.