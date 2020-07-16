Harry Potter’s stunt pubic wig reveals all and comes clean

This November is the tenth anniversary of ‘Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows’ and rumours of a re-released directors cut restoring Harry’s shower scene have got Potter bloggers throbbing with excitement.

‘In this film Harry’s an adult,’ said Derek Fig, stunt wig to the stars, ‘but being family entertainment I understand why they cut the shower scene.’

Derek’s stunt toupee work protects the hair of many ‘A’ list actors and gives a sense of reassurance to those follically challenged. In Hollywood, where he’s put down roots, he provides what’s known as ‘The Syrup of Fig Confidence’. But what was he doing in a Potter film?

Officially, Radcliffe was concerned about the amount of vigorous rubbing of soap, everywhere, all over, ‘Particularly down below,’ said a sheepish Derek, ‘It was an awkward days filming not helped with Daniel’s mum being present.’

Potter super fan Brenda O’Lox said ‘I’ve seen Radcliffe front frontal in Equus. He should have been proud of what he had to offer no matter how vigorous he rubbed his soap.’

‘It was an infestation,’ Derek Fig now reveals, ‘bloody horrendous, bugs the size of cockroaches crawling all over him. His poor mum didn’t know where to look. Digital cameras capture every detail so I discreetly slipped in.’

Asked if he’d do more stunt pubic wig work Derek said ‘No! The experience left a nasty taste in my mouth.’