Fringe theatre organisers distressed as one production is a happy play

The play ‘My happy childhood, successful career and great marriage’ has shocked fringe theatre organisers, as the audience didn’t leave, wanting to commit suicide.

“I’ve been curating the ‘The Swinge’ (The Swindon Fringe) since before the mass audience suicide following ‘I’m irritated because my depressed, unemployed but socially conscious mum went on marches and didn’t breast feed me enough’, and that is the standard we expect,” said Brenda O’Lox. “I assumed ‘My happy childhood...’ was a satirical title. I expected cannibalism, incest and maybe the odd crossdressing goat, although I do stress that, if a goat wishes to crossdress, that is not odd, it is his or her right, but this happy nonsense has left us all perplexed, except the audience who left uplifted and happy.”

The playwright, Jeffery Geoff Jefferson, hounded and ridiculed, has gone into hiding. “I feel so ashamed. I don’t know what I was thinking. My last play explored themes of alienation, disconnection and isolation. I heard reports of audience members attending grief counselling sessions - it was such a success!”

Jefferson's play, ‘A Cellar close by’, dealt with the plight of a woman caged underground for 9 years by her chainsaw-wielding husband, and when friends called by, the audience would feel her pain and anguish as she heard her friends laughter through a one-way intercom.

It was the laughter element of that play that inspired ‘My happy childhood...’, such a tragic end to a great playwright.