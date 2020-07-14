Lady Gaga Says She is Planning on Recording Her Next Album While Totally Naked

NEW YORK CITY – The Roundabout Record Company has announced to the public that they have signed the infamous Lady Gaga to record a new album.

A rep for RRC stated that the album will include songs written by Lady Gaga, as well as by Ringo Starr, Reba McEntire, Piers Morgan, and Claudia Conway.

When asked about Gaga recording al-fresco, the rep turned as red as a Seattle strawberry.

He replied that Gaga is very Coronavirus-conscious, so with her being completely naked, the germ percentage will be greatly reduced.

The rep then added with a grin, that all of the recording personnel will be in one hell of a happy mood.

He pointed out that Lady Gaga recently turned down an offer to do a story and magazine centerfold spread for an upcoming issue of Muffin’s Illustrated.

Lady Gaga is currently working on an autobiography titled, “My Life From Carmen Miranda Fruit Hats to My Gorgeously Erotic Birthday Suit.”