Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s Latest Single About Miranda Lambert Has Just Made it to #1

TISHOMINGO, Oklahoma – Country Music’s reigning hot couple has just been informed by Yippee-Ki-Yay magazine that their new hit, titled “You Helped Me To Get Over Miranda Quicker Than It Takes a Flea to Pee”, has just topped the Billboard Hot 100 Music Chart.

Blake said that writing the song about his ex-wife was like country therapy for him, along with drinking tons of beer, and getting to sleep with Gwen every night.

Gwen smiled, and remarked that every inch of her hot, sexy body belongs to Blake, and only Blake, and, of course, her gynecologist once every four months.

She then added that she loves Blake even more than roosters love cock-a-doodle-doodling.

The blonde cougar was asked when she thought the two singing lovebirds would get married.

She raised her eyebrows, brushed back her hair, and replied, “Whenever that beer-drinkin’, nasty joke-tellin' cowpoke gets good and ready to ask me.”