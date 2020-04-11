Man doesn't know difference between Lilo and Stitch

The 2003 Walt Disney movie 'Lilo and Stitch' was a firm favorite with film fans, and sprouted sequels galore, but a man has said that, despite the massive exposure of the characters over the years, he still doesn't know which is Lilo, and which is Stitch.

Myke Woodson, from Oaf-on-Sea, said:

"Despite the massive exposure of the characters over the years, I still don't know which is Lilo, and which is Stitch."

It is, of course, confusing. The central characters in the film are a girl and an alien, and their 'names' - 'Stitch' and 'Lilo' - are generally not regarded as actual real names, and, on a 'name' basis, it is, therefore, difficult to know to which of the characters they should be attributed.

Also, the two characters are both yellow, with one of them slightly taller than the other, the difficulty being that it must be remembered who is the taller, and, by extension, who is the shorter.

You can see where the confusion could arise.

For now, though, Woodson has put the problem aside, and has temporarily, at least, ceased watching animated children's movies, turning, instead, to hardcore porn films.