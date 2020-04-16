Filming on new fall series "The Walking Braindead" begins

(Columbus, OH) In spite of the entire film industry being shut down from California to New York due to the worldwide Coronavirus health crisis, filming began in Ohio for a new fall series tentatively named The Walking Braindead. The series will follow dozens of individuals and families as they gather and navigate the desolate US landscape on their way to their inevitable demise. Parallel special features and “Internet Only Exclusives” will feature the soon-to-be-dead that come in contact with the main cast along the way.

Pre-production footage was obtained over the past several weeks from locations along the Florida coast, several churches in Texas and Alabama, and, most recently, at a citizens’ “rights” rally outside the capitol of Michigan. This footage will serve as the backdrop and opening montage for the series, with grainy images of herds of brain-dead humans congregating and hedonistically sharing untold quantities of deadly virus.

The Ohio setting, which will be used for the first episode of the new series, features hundreds of brain-dead acolytes cramming into very small spaces screaming, yelling, and coughing. None of the actors consented to wearing any kind of personal protection, instead shouting quips like, “The cure is worse than the virus,” and, “Merica needs to be open!”

Curious about this combination of reality-show and fiction (it has to be part fiction, right?), we caught up with guest director, Jordan Peal, on the set of the series premiere episode, and asked about casting for the series. Will we see any familiar faces? Peal replied: “Interestingly enough, you will never get to know the main actors, as we have to replace them every four to five weeks, depending on the incubation period.” Noticing an excessive amount of the color red in most scenes, Peal quipped: “We really didn’t want this to be a political series, but the brain-dead cannot help themselves. We will just have to edit out the MAGA hats in post-production.”

With no other television series currently in production due to the pandemic, The Walking Braindead will be a welcome addition to a fall lineup that will, no doubt, be filled with multiple reruns of every CSI iteration and Zoom-based remote sitcoms. Look for it exclusively on the Fox Network this September.