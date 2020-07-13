Trust Truss On Yemen

The UK has made the heart-wrenching decision to resume selling weapons to Saudi Arabia despite knowing full fucking well that they will be used on frightened civilians huddling in refugee camps. This is despite, mere weeks ago, Dominic Raab telling the world that the UK would be standing up to those countries committing human rights violations. What he actually meant was:

“We will be standing up to anyone committing human rights violations that aren’t being committed with British-made weapons.”

Conservative MP Tobias Millington-Boothe welcomed the government’s stance, and applauded the boldness of the move saying:

"It’s a great chance for the UK, in our post-Brexit opportunity phase, to show the world that we mean business. We want countries to know if they’ve got problems with refugee camps or hospitals, we're the place to go. Hell, we’ll even sell illegal weapons if that’s what our consumers want!"

The UK had originally being banned from selling weapons to Saudi Arabia, because you were starting to be able to see the bloodstain across Yemen from fucking space. But, after reviewing their selling process, the ruling government have decided that they couldn’t give a flying fuck, and are going to carry on anyway.

International Trade Secretary, Liz Truss, has used a brand new methodology in determining if human rights violations had occurred or not. The new technique is heavily based on the traditional one of “looking the other fucking way”. So Liz gave it the go-ahead.

Back and to the Left news have always prided ourselves on our neutrality and impartial reporting, but we think we speak for a lot of people when we say: Truss, you disgusting stain, we hope you're haunted every night by the ghosts of the limbless children you’re helping create.