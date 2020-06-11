Unpopular Man on Facebook still unpopular

Written by Ben Macnair

Thursday, 11 June 2020

image for Unpopular Man on Facebook still unpopular
An unpopular man, yesterday

Despite having a lot more time to kill, local man Wayne Badger is still no more popular on social networking sites than he was this time last year.

With only seven friends on Facebook (3 of whom have deactivated) and 17 followed on Twitter, the chap is at a loss as to understand why he is unpopular.

The train spotting morris dancer told us 'I have been on these sites for years, and no-one seems to want to know me at all. I mean I am a cheeky happy with a sideways look at the world, and some of my posts are a bit too hot for the snowflakes, but really? 7 Friends on Facebook. I am 69. Surely I should know more people than that?'

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

