Disappointed Local Man Decides to Remove Avatar from Facebook After it Fails to Improve Image

Springfield - A local man, upon seeing friends on Facebook posting cartoon-like avatars that seemed to improve their looks, tried the app for himself, but removed the resulting image after, in his opinion, it did not seem to have the same effect on him.

The man speaking to our lifestyle reporter on condition of anonymity because of the resulting embarrassment, had trouble removing the image before it went viral on social media and resulted in millions of people viewing his failed attempt at attractiveness.

"I couldn't get rid of that darnned picture. I asked my son, Bart, to help me with that, but, instead, he sent it to all his friends," said the man, while he ate donuts and drank a few cans of Duff beer.