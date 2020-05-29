Dominic Cumming's Elton John Tribute Band

Prime Minister-in-chief, Dominic Cummings, has spent so long on his political career, that his place in an Elton John Tribute band is now under threat.

The band's Manager, Moneybags McGee, said: 'Everyone else in the group knows the songs inside and out, but then they have been obeying lockdown rules and practising their instruments, and they have no gigs booked for at least a year, but that is not the point. Dominic has not been pulling his weight recently, and as the tambourine player and band tea-boy, his place is essential. Saturday night is even better for fighting, as no-one else is around, but he needs to learn the beats to Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word, although to give him his proper due, he is the only one who knows I'm Still Standing all the way through.'