Boris Johnson yet to say he has complete faith in Dominic Cummings

Written by Ben Macnair

Wednesday, 27 May 2020

Oh my god, a talking lion. This won't end well, will it?

Boris Johnson, a puppet of Dominic Cummings, still hasn't said the dread phrase that means Cummings will soon be on the lookout for a new position.

As much as the drums at the end of Eastenders mean, it is time for another continuity announcement. The phrase: 'I have complete faith in....' will usually see a sacking, a beheading or a resignation, depending on whether it is politics or factual documentary Game of Thrones.

'To be honest with you,' said Boris, 'as long as Dominic is in all of this trouble, it means I can sell the proverbial family china and silverware, and no-one will be any the wiser.....Gosh, crikey, phwoar, no-one important reads this, do they?'

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

