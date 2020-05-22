Elton John Has Taken Up The Trumpet

Sir Elton John, the Godfather of Glam, the Pontiff of the Piano, and the Royal Blower of the Pink Oboe, has said he has been busy during the current lockdown in respect of the Coronavirus, and has written several new songs employing his new musical love - the trumpet.

John, 81, the ivory-tinkler extraordinaire, has taken up the trumpet at a late stage in his life, but wasn't daunted, as many people might have been.

He's been working in isolation in his grubby, ramshackle two-up, two-down ex-council house in Peckham for a month, creating, devising, tinkling, blowing and recording, what will be his 61st studio album.

Having experienced most things in life, a pandemic is nothing to John, who said:

"I've always had a burning sensation within me to take up the trumpet."

The new album, which contains several new versions of the timeless 'Candle in the Wind', will be available to download next month, and is entitled 'Taking Up The Trumpet'.