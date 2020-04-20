Rolling Stones Legendary Drummer Charlie Watts Steals the “Together at Home” Virtual Concert with His Amazing Air Drumming

NEW YORK CITY – Lady Gaga dreamed up the idea for a show for all of the people who are sheltering-in-place, and as a tribute to the millions of health care workers.

She had a total of 127 singers and musicians perform on ABC, CBS, NBC, Telemundo, Galavision, and the Muppets’ Channel.

The show was a huge success. One of the surprises of the “Together at Home” concert was the performance by Elton John, who sang and played the piano in the driveway of his mansion, with three of his son’s basketballs clearly in view next to the basketball hoop.

Sir Elton was asked if he could pick up one of the balls and shoot it after he finished singing and playing the hit song, “BaBaBa Benny and The JeJeJeJets.” He declined, saying that he had just had his fingernails manicured that morning.

The event, which was produced by Lady Gaga, along with Pink and Astros second-baseman, Jose Altuve, was well received, being televised in every state in the nation (except for New Hampshire).

Rolling Stones drummer, Charlie Watts, who is 78 years young, clearly stole the show.

As Mick Jagger, Keith Richard, and Ron Wood sang and played Trump’s favorite all-time song, “You Can’t Always Get What You Want”, the legendary drummer played the air drums in his living room.

Watts even managed to do a 13-seocnd drum solo. The long-time drummer was asked where his drum set was.

He smiled as he looked around the room, and said that he wasn’t sure, but he thought that he may have pawned it last year, or perhaps lent it to a neighbor down the street.