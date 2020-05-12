Hell's Angels Leader Tells PM "To Hell With The Lockdown!"

Written by Monkey Woods

Tuesday, 12 May 2020

image for Hell's Angels Leader Tells PM "To Hell With The Lockdown!"
Looking menacing, before taking his mum to get some bedding plants

The leader of a gang of Hell's Angels has reacted angrily to the continuation of the Coronavirus lockdown in the UK by saying that his group will defy Boris Johnson's government, and will go wherever, whenever, they please.

Brian Smith, 37, head of the Bristol chapter of the HA, spoke out yesterday after Prime Minister Boris Johnson's earlier speech in which the public were asked to "stay alert".

Smith said:

"We are the Hell's Angels. We don't do 'alert'. We also go wherever we please, whenever we please, and with whoever we please, regardless of what some jumped-up public school twat has to say about it."

Hell's Angels often see themselves as operating outside of the law, and ignore rules and regulations set up to control the general populace. Smith said:

"If other people want to shut themselves up in their own homes indefinitely, and to 'social-distance', that's up to them, but the Angels are a different breed. We prefer the open road, and nobody is going to get in our way."

Asked if he had a message from the Hell's Angels for Mr. Johnson, the non-conforming biker rebel leader said:

"Yeah. To Hell with the lockdown!"

Then he excused himself, as he was taking his mum to the local Garden Centre.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Spoof news topics
Boris JohnsonCoronavirusHell's Angelslockdown




Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Subscribe…
Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more