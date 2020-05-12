Hell's Angels Leader Tells PM "To Hell With The Lockdown!"

The leader of a gang of Hell's Angels has reacted angrily to the continuation of the Coronavirus lockdown in the UK by saying that his group will defy Boris Johnson's government, and will go wherever, whenever, they please.

Brian Smith, 37, head of the Bristol chapter of the HA, spoke out yesterday after Prime Minister Boris Johnson's earlier speech in which the public were asked to "stay alert".

Smith said:

"We are the Hell's Angels. We don't do 'alert'. We also go wherever we please, whenever we please, and with whoever we please, regardless of what some jumped-up public school twat has to say about it."

Hell's Angels often see themselves as operating outside of the law, and ignore rules and regulations set up to control the general populace. Smith said:

"If other people want to shut themselves up in their own homes indefinitely, and to 'social-distance', that's up to them, but the Angels are a different breed. We prefer the open road, and nobody is going to get in our way."

Asked if he had a message from the Hell's Angels for Mr. Johnson, the non-conforming biker rebel leader said:

"Yeah. To Hell with the lockdown!"

Then he excused himself, as he was taking his mum to the local Garden Centre.