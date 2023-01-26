CHEYENNE, Wyoming - (Sports Satire) - A throughbred racehorse that is not owned by the world's greatest trainer Bob Baffert, has just won the 99th running of the Cheyenne Invitational Classic Derby.

The horse which is owned by Wyoming buffalo rancher Simon Plucksteen, 51, is named "See Thru," and is only one of two rare transgendered albino racehorses in the world.

Thoroughbred Racing Magazine writer Clyde Waterloo said that "See Thru" won the race handedly by 11 lengths.

The two-year-old was ridden by noted Slovenian jockey Shunti Migg, 34, who stands 4-foot-4, and weights 83 pounds.

"See Thru" who is addicted to Granny Smith Apples has a tattoo of a bucket of oats tattooed on his right ear.