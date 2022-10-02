Thoroughbred Racehorse Owner Prince Sim Shon Shuck Agrees To Change The Name of His Racehorse Named "Horse Shit"

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 2 October 2022

image for Thoroughbred Racehorse Owner Prince Sim Shon Shuck Agrees To Change The Name of His Racehorse Named "Horse Shit"
"Horse Droppings" has three brothers and two sisters who are just as fast as him.

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - (Sports Satire) - The US Thoroughbred Horse Racing Federation has informed Saudi Arabian Prince Sim Shon Shuck that the name he has picked to replace the name "Horse Shit," is acceptable.

Prince Sim Shon Shuck, who is reportedly worth over $27 million said that he has chosen the name "Horse Droppings," to replace his racehorse's original name, which apparently offended a lot of Republicans, Democrats, and atheists.

The prince who is considered one of the Mid-East's biggest practical jokers says that the reason he changed the name was so that his horse would not be banned from running races in America.

Prince Simmy, as two of his five wives call him, said that he has already bet $10 million that "Horse Droppings" will win the 2023 Kentucky Derby.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

