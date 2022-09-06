LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - (Sports Satire) - The quintessential horse racing publication, Thoroughbred Racing Magazine has just named trainer Bob "The Silver Fox" Baffert "The Horse Racing World's Man of The Year."

Baffert has trained more thoroughbred winners than any other racehorse trainer in history.

Some of his winners include "Giddy Up Bitch," "Princess Conundrum," and "Horse Feathers."

Ever since the Baffert was in the first grade he used to love to ride the supermarket "Quarter Horses."

Baffy dreamed of one day training a Kentucky Derby winner.

Baffert has stated that he has trained racehorses that belong to kings, princesses, monarchs, and even one of the two richest men in the world, Elon Musk.