Thoroughbred Racing World Magazine Names Bob Baffert The Horse Racing World's Man of The Year

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 6 September 2022

image for Thoroughbred Racing World Magazine Names Bob Baffert The Horse Racing World's Man of The Year
Bob "The Silver Fox" Baffert Is The LeBron James of racehorse trainers.

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - (Sports Satire) - The quintessential horse racing publication, Thoroughbred Racing Magazine has just named trainer Bob "The Silver Fox" Baffert "The Horse Racing World's Man of The Year."

Baffert has trained more thoroughbred winners than any other racehorse trainer in history.

Some of his winners include "Giddy Up Bitch," "Princess Conundrum," and "Horse Feathers."

Ever since the Baffert was in the first grade he used to love to ride the supermarket "Quarter Horses."

Baffy dreamed of one day training a Kentucky Derby winner.

Baffert has stated that he has trained racehorses that belong to kings, princesses, monarchs, and even one of the two richest men in the world, Elon Musk.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
Bob BaffertHorse Racing

