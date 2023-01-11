Hollywood Sissy Canine Is Named "America's Cutest Transgender Dog"

HOLLYWOOD - (Satire News) - Hollywood Hors D'oeuvre's reporter Tahiti Zeppelin reports that the cutest transgender dog in the USA is named Fufi Fondue.

Fufi who belongs to female impersonator RuPaul, beat out a group of 69 canines to win the coveted title of "America's Cutest Transgender Dog."

The bow-wows were judged on overall look, smell, hair fashion, and sissatorial barking.

Fufi captured three of the four categories. The only category that he/she did not win was in the smell department, where Fufi Fondue was beat out by a dog that belongs to Brit comedian Ricky Gervais, and is believed to be the only transgender German Shepherd anywhere in the nation. ■