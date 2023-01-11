Hollywood Sissy Canine Is Named "America's Cutest Transgender Dog"

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 11 January 2023

image for Hollywood Sissy Canine Is Named "America's Cutest Transgender Dog"
Fufi's daddy was a Cocker Spaniel and his mother was a Chihuahua.

HOLLYWOOD - (Satire News) - Hollywood Hors D'oeuvre's reporter Tahiti Zeppelin reports that the cutest transgender dog in the USA is named Fufi Fondue.

Fufi who belongs to female impersonator RuPaul, beat out a group of 69 canines to win the coveted title of "America's Cutest Transgender Dog."

The bow-wows were judged on overall look, smell, hair fashion, and sissatorial barking.

Fufi captured three of the four categories. The only category that he/she did not win was in the smell department, where Fufi Fondue was beat out by a dog that belongs to Brit comedian Ricky Gervais, and is believed to be the only transgender German Shepherd anywhere in the nation. ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
DogsTransgendertransphobia

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more