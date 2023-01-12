OMAHA, Nebraska - (Sports Satire) - The greatest horse trainer in history, Bob Baffert, has once again struck gold in the horse racing world.

Baffert's latest horse named "Morning Woody" easily won The Omaha Invitational Derby by 13 lengths.

"Morning Woody," was purchased from an Afghani atheist horse owner, who resides in Rhode Island.

The owner named Shimki Ala Baba, ran into some hard times and he had to sell four of his five race horses.

Baffert actually purchased "MW," as he calls his 2year-old filly for the amazing price of $87.

Young Costa Rican jockey Alvaro "Chico" Alvares, 17, rode "MW" to victory in the 2-year-old's very first race.

Baffert said that Alvares is one of the shortest racing jockeys in the nation, standing only 4-foot-9-inches tall and weighing only 83 pounds.