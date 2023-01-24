The old saying goes: Back to the roots!

Funny story written by Emerick Meriwether

Tuesday, 24 January 2023

image for The old saying goes: Back to the roots!
Halibugt Evansson wants to gift "a root ball" to Gareth Southgate.

LONDON, England – (Satire News) – This is exactly what English football needs now. Although the national team is ranked 5th in the International Football Association's ranking list, it did not play well in the World Cup.

Who is behind these words? No, it's neither someone from an official football organization, nor a well-known football influencer. The speaker is a professional, but not from the stadium but from the workshop. He knows the reason behind everything: The roots.

Does this "professional" have a name? Yes he has. He is Halibugt Evansson, a successful shoemaker near an old football ground in London.

What it means to go back to the roots in his view?

“The team has to go back to the original playing instrument, the old school ball. At least in practice games. This can start the development that leads to ball control and success”, Evansson strongly points out.

“I can make as many balls as needed in my cobbler's workshop. The first ball I can personally hand as a gift to Gareth Southgate. Then we are both creators of success”, says Evansson and takes his sewing needle and continues his work in his dark workshop in the basement of a back street.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Football (Soccer)World Cup

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more