The old saying goes: Back to the roots!

LONDON, England – (Satire News) – This is exactly what English football needs now. Although the national team is ranked 5th in the International Football Association's ranking list, it did not play well in the World Cup.

Who is behind these words? No, it's neither someone from an official football organization, nor a well-known football influencer. The speaker is a professional, but not from the stadium but from the workshop. He knows the reason behind everything: The roots.

Does this "professional" have a name? Yes he has. He is Halibugt Evansson, a successful shoemaker near an old football ground in London.

What it means to go back to the roots in his view?

“The team has to go back to the original playing instrument, the old school ball. At least in practice games. This can start the development that leads to ball control and success”, Evansson strongly points out.

“I can make as many balls as needed in my cobbler's workshop. The first ball I can personally hand as a gift to Gareth Southgate. Then we are both creators of success”, says Evansson and takes his sewing needle and continues his work in his dark workshop in the basement of a back street.