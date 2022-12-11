Lionel Messi Bobblehead Doll Is The Biggest Seller At The World Cup Games

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 11 December 2022

image for Lionel Messi Bobblehead Doll Is The Biggest Seller At The World Cup Games
"Lionel Messi really needs to retire." -DAVID BECKHAM

QATAR - (Sports Satire) - The Lionel Messi Bobblehead Doll is the top selling doll at the 2022 World Cup games.

The Messi doll surpassed the bobblehead dolls of Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Kevin De Bruyne, Luka Modric, Peri, Virgil van Dijik, and Sunny Sundellino.

Sports Bet Gazette senior writer Zorro La Bamba, reports that British actress, singer, accordion player Cheryl Cole has developed a lascivious crush on the soccer player from Argentina.

Meanwhile, the rumor that Eric Cantona with the Brazilian team, was caught with a 51-year-old Turkish prostitute have been disproved, by the 51-year-old Turkish prostitute, identified as Fatima Fatanooki.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

