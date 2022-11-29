The Austin-Based Bezos-Musk Inc., Has Just Purchased JetBlue Airlines

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 29 November 2022

JetBlue is now offering free pap smears to female passengers.

AUSTIN - (Satire News) - The Cloud 9 News Agency has just informed the flying public that the largest corporation in the entire world has just purchased JetBlue Airlines.

Cloud 9 reporter Lexi Aspen spoke with a spokesperson for the huge airline and he noted that Bezos-Musk, wanted to purchase Southwest Airlines, but there was a problem with the on-board restroom liability situation.

The airline has 289 planes in their fleet with another 17 on order from a jet building company in Laos.

JetBlue prides itself on not putting up with any unruly passengers.

In fact, a major story recently appeared in the New York Times where a JetBlue pilot, Capt. Norlin Fandini, 43, threatened to throw an unruly, drunken, vulgar female lush out of the jet's door, while the plane was at 30,109 feet.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

