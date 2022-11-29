The Austin-Based Bezos-Musk Inc., Has Just Purchased JetBlue Airlines

AUSTIN - (Satire News) - The Cloud 9 News Agency has just informed the flying public that the largest corporation in the entire world has just purchased JetBlue Airlines.

Cloud 9 reporter Lexi Aspen spoke with a spokesperson for the huge airline and he noted that Bezos-Musk, wanted to purchase Southwest Airlines, but there was a problem with the on-board restroom liability situation.

The airline has 289 planes in their fleet with another 17 on order from a jet building company in Laos.

JetBlue prides itself on not putting up with any unruly passengers.

In fact, a major story recently appeared in the New York Times where a JetBlue pilot, Capt. Norlin Fandini, 43, threatened to throw an unruly, drunken, vulgar female lush out of the jet's door, while the plane was at 30,109 feet.