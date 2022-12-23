Chicharito, Eric Cantona, and Diego Maradona To Star In a Sports Movie

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 23 December 2022

image for Chicharito, Eric Cantona, and Diego Maradona To Star In a Sports Movie
"It's amazing how the makeup artist made Chicharito look exactly like Messi." -ERIC CANTONA

HOLLYWOOD - (Sports Satire) - LaLaLand Daily's Valerie Vistawood has broken the story that three famous soccer players will be starring in a movie about one of soccer's greatest players.

The motion picture will star Chicharito, Eric Cantona, and Diego Maradona and will be directed by the Monteverdi brothers, Amaretto and Staccato.

Chicharito will star as Lionel Messi, in the film, "Lionel Messi - The King of The Short Shorts."

Cantona will be portraying David Beckham, and Maradona will star as Brazilian great Pele.

Vistawood says that the motion picture is a Lion's Face Pictures production in association with Solar System Studios, which is owned by Tyler Perry, Oprah Winfrey, and Black Kitty Meow Meow.

The film will be about the life and times of Lionel Messi, who recently said that now that he has retired, he may run for president of Argentina.

Messi reportedly is the wealthiest athlete on the entire planet along with being one of the shortest.

The film will have an X-rating due to the explicit hotel scene between five members of the Argentinian national team and a group of eight Hooters waitresses from Buenos Aires.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

