NEW YORK CITY - King Charles III, as the executor of his mother's estate, has just informed the news media that the queen bequeathed her prized Attila The Hun Commemorative Sword to former Manchester United Red Devil soccer player Jose Baltazar Hernandez, better known as Chicharito.

King Charles III, said that the sword had originally been a gift to his mum from Beatles drummer Ringo Starr, who reportedly found it in the basement of a 200-year-old home he and his wife had purchased in St. Churchill Hills Estates, located in Cricklewood, back in 1973.

SIDENOTE: The Royal Fog Research Group of London reports that the sword is roughly 1,546 years old and is valued at £1.3 million [$1.509.994.85 US].