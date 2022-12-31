Donald Trump Has Been Arrested

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - The man who was impeached twice and who got his orange ass kicked royally by President Joe Biden has been taken into custody.

iNews reporter Kitty Segovia reports that NYPD officers took the Nazi-lover into custody at LaGuardia Airport, where he was in the process of boarding a plane bound for Scotland.

Trump was disguised as a woman, and an ugly-as-shit woman at that. When confronted he said that his name was Melody Mucksucker, and that she was a gynecologist who was going to Glasgow, Scotland for a hooha convention.

NYPD officer Bruno Romanetti, [Badge #71690351) said that the horrendous looking bitch smelled highly of Big Macs and Preparation H, which of course was the tip off.

SIDENOTE: The former pussy-grabber is presently sitting in a cold, damp jail cell in Queens.