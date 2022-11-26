Lionel Messi and The Entire Argentinian World Cup Team Get Beat By Saudi Arabia In The Biggest Upset In World Cup History

QATAR - (World Cup Sports News) - The Argentinian soccer team, which along with Brazil is favored to win the World Cup Finals, has just been a part of the greatest upset in the history of soccer or football as they refer to it in the United Kingdom.

The team from the Pampas of Argentina was beaten by a team from the sandswept country of Saudi Arabia 2-1.

The Saudis were 900 to 1 underdogs, but as they say in Detroit, "On any given Sunday any team can beat any team."

Lionel Messi is reported to be in isolation hiding his extreme embarrassment, his utter humiliation, his distressed distress, and his unbridled shame at being beaten by a team that is like a tee-ball team defeating the New York Yankees.