Lionel Messi Says He Plans to Run For President of Argentina When He Leaves Barcelona

BARCELONA – (Sports Satire) - Noticias Hispanicas is reporting that Barcelona footballer Lionel Messi, has commented that his next goal is to become the president of his motherland, Argentina.

The superstar, stated that he misses the Argentinian Pampas, his great friend and fellow Argentinian Manu Ginobili, who played for the San Antonio Spurs, and the best chorizo and shrimp empanadas in the entire world.

The 33-year-old forward noted that he's had some major stress due, in part, to a contract dispute.

Lionel says that, as a result, he has developed athletes foot on his left foot, dandruff, and an out-of-control addiction to Spanish peanuts.

Messi, who stands 5-foot-7-inches tall, has recently signed advertising contracts with Kia, Jack-in-the-Box, El Matador Tequila, and Hercules Brand Condoms.

Noticias Hispanicas reports that the former Manchester United superstar Chicharito texted Lionel, and told him to go to America and join his team, the Los Angeles Galaxy.

Messi texted him back and thanked him, but added that, at this point in his life, he would rather be a president than a captain.

