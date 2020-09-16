Lionel Messi Says He Plans to Run For President of Argentina When He Leaves Barcelona

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 16 September 2020

image for Lionel Messi Says He Plans to Run For President of Argentina When He Leaves Barcelona
Lionel says that as a boy in Argentina he dreamed of one day being a footballer or president.

BARCELONA – (Sports Satire) - Noticias Hispanicas is reporting that Barcelona footballer Lionel Messi, has commented that his next goal is to become the president of his motherland, Argentina.

The superstar, stated that he misses the Argentinian Pampas, his great friend and fellow Argentinian Manu Ginobili, who played for the San Antonio Spurs, and the best chorizo and shrimp empanadas in the entire world.

The 33-year-old forward noted that he's had some major stress due, in part, to a contract dispute.

Lionel says that, as a result, he has developed athletes foot on his left foot, dandruff, and an out-of-control addiction to Spanish peanuts.

Messi, who stands 5-foot-7-inches tall, has recently signed advertising contracts with Kia, Jack-in-the-Box, El Matador Tequila, and Hercules Brand Condoms.

Noticias Hispanicas reports that the former Manchester United superstar Chicharito texted Lionel, and told him to go to America and join his team, the Los Angeles Galaxy.

Messi texted him back and thanked him, but added that, at this point in his life, he would rather be a president than a captain.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

