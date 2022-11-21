Balls Blowin’ Up in the World Cup Wind

The World Cup is on!

Sports is the greater unifier. As with the Olympics, countries rarely heard from will have a chance to shine. Go Lichtenstein! Yay, Oman! Give it up for Azerbaijan, bitches!

But alas! The world is a different place. The more police there are, the more creative the criminal. And on the football field one can sometimes see battles raged between old foes who still wage wars started by ancestors 1000 years old or more.

The actual balls are highly suspect. Before the World Cup got started and Morgan Freeman did a little theatre and people prayed – because prayers and anthems are how all battles begin – the footballs had to be scanned, swabbed, shaken and stirred, to see if there was anything hidden inside.

The balls from war-torn countries had explosive devices tucked inside so that when the opposite (evil) team kicked it, the kicker would blow up. GOOOOOOOOOOOOAL!

In drug exporting countries, tons – and I mean TONS – of cocaine was found in many many MANY balls, but no one would say who the balls belonged to.

In other balls could be found robot drones capable of making balls fly higher and longer than the kicker could kick – and some countries may be disqualified for cheating.

Those wacky balls and all those countries in one place trying to win against each other. Some people have even said that their god is a god of football, so they can’t lose (even if they try to cheat – it’s their god’s will.)

The human race in microcosm, on the football field, no separation of religion and sport, lucky if they get a goal once in an hour of boring back-and-forth play, and no riots are caused in the stands or elsewhere if Mahmoud gets a yellow card.

Play ball, world!