Football team unrecognizable after Messi departure: Fanatic

After the recent news of the departure of Lionel Messi from FC Barcelona many sports fans are left confused and intrigued about the future of their favorite star and of course team.

This news came as a surprise to all our sports analysts that are baffled and shocked by these events.

We interviewed a pair of its fans to see their impressions:

Pete: "Do you mean Lionel Messi FC?"

Dan: " What? The team is unrecognizable without Messi!"

Mike: "Yeah it's sad that the football team is over"

Next season all eyes will be in Lionel Messi and to what the future holds to this legend of football.