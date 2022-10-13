Melania Trump and Her NBA Boyfriend LeBron James Are Vacationing Down In Cancun, Mexico

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 13 October 2022

image for Melania Trump and Her NBA Boyfriend LeBron James Are Vacationing Down In Cancun, Mexico
"I luvs Bronny a beeleeun times more dan I eber luved de old poosy grabber." -MELANIA TRUMP

CANCUN, Mexico - (Satire News) - Mexico's national news agency Las Maracas, reporter Tostada Del Toro, is reporting that "Lovebirds," Melania Trump, 52, and her much younger boyfriend, L.A. Lakers super star LeBron James,37, are having a ball down in sunny old Mexico.

Miss Del Toro, who recently divorced her husband Enrique, when she caught him in the amorous clutches of a young female reporter with the bullfighting publication "Ole Illustrated," said that Melly and Bronny were seen scuba-diving, rock climbing, and engaging in some erotic necking in the parking lot of a local Taqueria Bandito in Cancun.

Del Toro wrote that she has never seen a happier, sexier, more fun-filled couple since J.Lo and Ben Affleck back in May.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

