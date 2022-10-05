Melania Trump Says That Son Barron Has Fallen In Love With His High School Teacher

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 5 October 2022

image for Melania Trump Says That Son Barron Has Fallen In Love With His High School Teacher
Miss Pahooska is fluent in seven languages including Oglala Sioux.

MANHATTAN - (Satire News) - The soon-to-be-ex-wife of Donaldo Trump told reporter Tilapia Frisbee with The Right Coast Revue that her 16-year-old, 6-foot-5-inch son Barron has confided in her that he has fallen head-over-heels in love with his high school teacher.

Barron attends Ichabod Crane High School in Manhattan, where he is a sophomore.

The name of his teacher is Windy Pahooska, 29, who says that she has to admit that Barron is nothing at all like his arrogant, sarcastic, racist father.

Miss Pahooska, who recently broke up with her boyfriend, noted that on several occasions she has caught Barry, as she calls him, staring at her ample breasts.

She stated that being a 38-D, she has become quite used to it by now.

Melania giggles as she says that Barron has even invited his sexy teacher out to have dinner at a fancy Manhattan Restaurant.

SIDENOTE: Miss Frisbee said that Melania told her that Miss Pahooska thanked Barron, but added that although she is flattered, she has to decline because she loves her job and she does not want to lose it.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Barron TrumpMelania Trump

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more