NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - According to reports by Tittle Tattle Tonight reporter Pice de Gallo, Melania Trump has said that she never wants to have anything to do with her evil, hate-spewing husband "Don The Con."

Melania, who is in an intimate relationship with NBA super star LeBron James said that "Bronny" has more class in his fingernails than her fat tub of pig lard husband has in his entire 350 pound Goodyear Blimp body.

She then added tongue-in-cheek that James is the best kisser (by far) that she has ever kissed.

Melly told de Gallo that her lawyer, the famed Left Coast attorney Gloria Allred, has already told her that unlike, Trump's second wife Marla Maples, who only ended up with $2 million when she divorced the "Racist," she (Melania) will actually end up with about 84% of everything that the "Pussy Grabber" has and owns.

[EDITOR'S NOTE: GOOD FOR HER!]