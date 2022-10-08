Melania Trump Says LeBron James Is The Best Kisser She Has Ever Kissed

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 8 October 2022

image for Melania Trump Says LeBron James Is The Best Kisser She Has Ever Kissed
Melania at Malibu Beach. (Photo courtesy of LeBron James).

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - According to reports by Tittle Tattle Tonight reporter Pice de Gallo, Melania Trump has said that she never wants to have anything to do with her evil, hate-spewing husband "Don The Con."

Melania, who is in an intimate relationship with NBA super star LeBron James said that "Bronny" has more class in his fingernails than her fat tub of pig lard husband has in his entire 350 pound Goodyear Blimp body.

She then added tongue-in-cheek that James is the best kisser (by far) that she has ever kissed.

Melly told de Gallo that her lawyer, the famed Left Coast attorney Gloria Allred, has already told her that unlike, Trump's second wife Marla Maples, who only ended up with $2 million when she divorced the "Racist," she (Melania) will actually end up with about 84% of everything that the "Pussy Grabber" has and owns.

[EDITOR'S NOTE: GOOD FOR HER!]

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Lebron JamesMelania Trump

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more