Melania Trump Says Her Nazi-Loving Estranged Husband Has Lost Every One of His "Fooking" Marbles

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 12 September 2022

image for Melania Trump Says Her Nazi-Loving Estranged Husband Has Lost Every One of His "Fooking" Marbles
Melania has said that her NBA boyfriend makes her feel like she's the sexiest woman on the planet.

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - Word on the streets of New York City is that the man who is more evil than the fucking devil himself, is seeking therapy.

Donald Trump was in "The Big Apple," to find a therapist who can take him on as a client, and hopefully fix his mean-spirited, angry, bitter-as-shit wayward ways.

Even Trump's two older sons, Eric (Goofy) and Don Jr. (Dopey) are now saying that their daddy is really and truly one mentally messed up Nazi.

Trump's daughter Tiffany has even said that, unlike her half sister Ivanka, she never ever let the sick pervert kiss her full on the mouth like "Vanki" did.

Melania Trump, who is now officially the estranged wife of the habitual pervert says that her "fooking' husband has lost every single one of his marbles.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Donald Trump, Melania Trump

