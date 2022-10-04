The UK's Prime Minister Liz Truss Is Considering Piers Morgan To Be One Of Her Advisors

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 4 October 2022

image for The UK's Prime Minister Liz Truss Is Considering Piers Morgan To Be One Of Her Advisors
Liz Truss relaxing as she dips her feet in the River Thames.

LONDON - (UK Satire) - PM Liz Truss stated that she loves the working relationship that her majesty the queen had with British information guru, Piers Morgan.

Truss stated that she did have one conversation with Queen Elizabeth, in which she mentioned that she would recommend that Morgan be given a role in her cabinet in the capacity of advisor.

Truss told the queen that she would consider Morgan and now the BBC is reporting that the new prime minister would cherish having Piers be one of her advisors.

The BBC further noted that former Manchester United Red Devil super star Chicharito is also being considered by the new PM to be one of her advisors.

SIDENOTE: Chicharito remarked that he'd love the position, but he is committed to playing for his pro soccer team, The L.A. Galaxy. He also revealed that he has become allergic to fog.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

