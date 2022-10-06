British Prime Minister Liz Truss Says That Elizabeth Hurley Is Her All-Time Favorite Actress

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 6 October 2022

image for British Prime Minister Liz Truss Says That Elizabeth Hurley Is Her All-Time Favorite Actress

LONDON - (UK Satire) - The Ta Ta For Now News Agency's Petula Tart has just learned that the new prime minister is a big fan of the sensuously sexy actress Elizabeth Hurley.

Liz Truss told Tart that she recalls seeing Hurley in her very first motion picture titled, "Joan of Arc Finally Quits Smoking."

The movie was filmed on location in Manchester, Berlin, and Siberia.

The film also starred Peter Sellers, Brigitte Bardot, Ringo Starr, Liberace, with cameos by Zsa Zsa Gabor and Mrs. Ronald Reagan.

PM Truss says that she considers her namesake, Liz Hurley to be even prettier than the British singing sexpot Cheryl "Chezza" Cole.

Truss told Petula Tart, that she has seen every one of Hurley's motion pictures except for "I Was Charles de Gaulle's Secret Piece of Ass."

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
elizabeth hurleyLiz Truss

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more