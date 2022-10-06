LONDON - (UK Satire) - The Ta Ta For Now News Agency's Petula Tart has just learned that the new prime minister is a big fan of the sensuously sexy actress Elizabeth Hurley.

Liz Truss told Tart that she recalls seeing Hurley in her very first motion picture titled, "Joan of Arc Finally Quits Smoking."

The movie was filmed on location in Manchester, Berlin, and Siberia.

The film also starred Peter Sellers, Brigitte Bardot, Ringo Starr, Liberace, with cameos by Zsa Zsa Gabor and Mrs. Ronald Reagan.

PM Truss says that she considers her namesake, Liz Hurley to be even prettier than the British singing sexpot Cheryl "Chezza" Cole.

Truss told Petula Tart, that she has seen every one of Hurley's motion pictures except for "I Was Charles de Gaulle's Secret Piece of Ass."