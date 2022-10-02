Liz Truss Has Just Been Named The Sexiest Prime Minister In The World

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 2 October 2022

image for Liz Truss Has Just Been Named The Sexiest Prime Minister In The World
"I buy all me high heels from Victoria's Secret, and these were a gift from a special someone" -LIZ TRUSS

NEW YORK CITY - (US Satire) - Reporter Carmine Calatino with The New York Sunshine Observer Newspaper is proud to announce that his publication has just named PM Liz Truss "The Sexiest Prime Minister In The World."

Elizabeth Truss, who prefers to be called Liz, is doing a bloody good bang up job according to those Brits in the know.

The BBC is totally smitten with Liz Truss and her good-natured, genuine excitement and natural beauty.

One 91-year-old resident of Brooklyn, Miriam Kinnbrick, said that "Lizzy has shown that a woman can do just as good as running a nation as an old bloke can."

She then added that it does not hurt that the new PM is quite easy on the eyes.

Kinnbrick's husband of 70 years, Horatio, who is 94, and was born in Liverpool, chimed in by saying, "I does havta say dat she does gives me da giggling' giggles in da crotch of me pants she does."

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

