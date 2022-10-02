The BBC Has Learned That PM Liz Truss Loves Wearing String Bikini Panties Underneath Her Professional Outfits

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 2 October 2022

"My wife looks fantabulous in string bikini panties." -HUGH O'LEARY

LONDON - (UK Satire) - The BBC has been delving into the personal life of the new British prime minister Liz Truss.

They have reported that she loves drinking Stella Artois beer. She loves the Manchester United Red Devils and America's team, The Dallas Cowboys.

She also enjoys listening to music by England's most popular heavy metal band, Camel Toe.

The BBC also learned from the prime minister's former paramour Mike Field, that she has an extreme fondness for wearing string bikini panties.

Field added that the 47-year-old woman has got a fantastically gorgeous body that any woman half her age would love to have.

SIDENOTE: According to information guru, Piers Morgan, the prime minister reportedly buys her sexy panties from Victoria's Secret.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

