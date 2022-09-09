WILLIAMSPORT, Pennsylvania - (Sports Satire) - Sportsapalooza reports that one of the best teams to ever play in the Little League World Series soundly defeated the team from Kabul, Afghanistan 17-7.

The game was called at the end of the second inning as per the 10 Run Mercy Rule.

That rule was implemented after the 1959 Little League World Series game, in which the East Los Angeles little league team defeated the team from Shanghai, China, 29-0.

The Hawaiian team features a 12-year-old, 6-foot-3-inch, 195-pound pitcher, Mickey Falala, who can throw the ball the equivalent of 106 mph.

Mickey also hit a record-setting 13 homeruns during the 2022 Little League Tournament play.

The player, who was named after the Disney character, Mickey Mouse, has already been approached by seven major league baseball teams about signing a promissory contract.

A rep for the Houston Astros has offered the 12-year-old, a $2.7 million signing bonus.

Falala's father works as a salesman for a pineapple distributorship and his mother is the featured pole dancer at Honolulu's Club Libido in downtown Honolulu.

The 15 Hawaiian players are the biggest little leaguers in the league's 75-year history. They average 5-foot-11, and their average weight is 183 pounds.

Young Falala told the very sexy Sportsapalooza reporter Pia Confetti that his favorite actress in Jennifer Lopez, his favorite MLB team is The Pittsburgh Pirates, and his favorite number is 717.