Elizabeth Hurley Talks Openly About Her Addiction To Sex

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - The beautiful actress Elizabeth Hurley flew into the "Big Apple" to film a commercial for Cinderella Glow-In-The-Dark Pantiliners.
Miss Hurley, who at the age of 57, still can put erections in the crotches of most red-blooded American men, doesn't look a day over 36.
Hurley told Armada Aquatina, with The Cosmos News Service that she has always watched her figure by trying out various types of current state-of-the-art diets.
The stunningly gorgeous Brit says that at the present time she maintains her girlish figure thanks to the Amiga Y Amigo Avocado-Tuna Fish Diet.
Miss Aquatina asked Liz about the rumor that she is addicted to sex.
Hurley giggled, took a bite out of her avocado-tuna fish sandwich, and said that she is not embarrassed to admit that yes, she loves to get boinked, 2 to 4 times a day.
Liz noted that without a doubt the very best lover that she has ever had is Hugh Grant, whom she came very close to marrying.