The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

WASHINGTON, D.C. - (Satire News) - One of the hottest cheerleaders to ever cheer for an NFL team is still very upset that the team owner terminated her, after he learned that she is the girlfriend of one of Guatemala's most notorious drug hitmen.

The cheerleader identified as Valerie Rizzmic, 26, who is from Shreveport, Louisiana, said that she had been told, just two months before, that she was one of the cheerleading squad's most beautiful, sexy, erotic, and sensuous 'rah rah' girls.

The story was first put out by reporter Hercules Confetti with The Turnstile Review, who has a brother who was a chief accountant for a mob crime family in Chicago.

Confetti noted that Miss Rizzmic was given a monetary payment of $3.5 million to simply leave without putting the story out to the news media.

Meanwhile, her boyfriend, who is being identified as "El Shooter," continues to work for Guatemala's notorious Tapachula Hombres Drug Cartel, which is based in Guatemala.