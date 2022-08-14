Tom Brady Wants To Buy The New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts - (Sports Satire) - Word coming out of PatsLand is that their former super quarterback Tom Brady has expressed an interest in buying the legendary NFL football team.

Brady, who played for the Patriots for 20 seasons said that he heard that Robert Kraft, who is 81, but has recently said that he feels 101, is considering selling his team.

Kraft told a reporter with The Boston Evening Moon that the only person he would even consider selling his coveted team to would be Tom "Terrific" Brady, who has always been like a perfect son to him.

Brady talked with Evening Moon reporter Sigmund Cottonseed, and stated that he and Mrs. Brady (Gisele) would love to be the proud owners of one of the most respected athletic teams in the world along with The Dallas Cowboys, The New York Yankees, The Detroit Red Wings, The Los Angeles Lakers, and The Manchester United Red Devils.

SIDENOTE: Cottonseed said that 81-year-old Kraft asked him to please print that the rumor of him fathering the baby of one of his Patriots cheerleaders is not true - he added that he always, ALWAYS uses a condom.