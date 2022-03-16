How The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Were Able To Lure Tom Brady Out of Retirement

TAMPA BAY – (Sports Satire) – Many individuals in the world of sports are wondering just exactly how the hell the Tampa Bay Bucs were able to get Tom Brady to come out of retirement.

Sports Bet Gazette senior reporter Zorro La Bamba, actually spoke with Mrs. Tom Brady, (aka Gisele Bundchen) at a local Pompous Pizza Parlor.

Bundchen is an extremely sexy woman, who is a very successful model from Brazil, who models everything from skimpy bikini swimsuits and string bikini panties to micro minkskirts and glow-in-the-dark pantiliners.

Bunny, as Tom calls her, remarked that she knew that the Bucs would be offering her hubby a huge contract to come back to the gridiron, simply because they have lots and lots of fucking money (her word).

She then volunteered that last year Tom was paid $45 million. And she smiled as she said that for the 2022 football season Tom will be receiving $57.4 million.

SIDENOTE: When asked what her and Tom plan to do with all of that money, plus the tons of money they already have, she commented that they are seriously thinking about buying the state of North Dakota.