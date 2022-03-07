Allstate Signs Tom Brady and Tony Romo To Star With Aaron Rodgers In The Insurance Commercials

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 7 March 2022

image for Allstate Signs Tom Brady and Tony Romo To Star With Aaron Rodgers In The Insurance Commercials
Tom Brady and Tony Romo will soon be appearing in Allstate commercials with Aaron Rodgers.

NEW YORK CITY – (Sports Satire) – In an excellent advertising move, Allstate Insurance has announced that they have just signed the recently retired Tampa Bay Bucs quarterback Tom Brady, and the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (now a CBS Sports Analyst) to star with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in upcoming Allstate commercials.

This amazing move is the brainchild of advertising executive Chrissy Giogrenetti, 32, who is 8½ months pregnant.

Chrissy, only recently divorced a very high profile matador from Aguascalientes, Mexico, Gregorio Geraldo Giogrenetti, 26.

The flamboyant "Triple G's," as he is known in the Bullfighting World, is noted for his bullfight goring incident back in 2013, in Tijuana, Mexico, when after being gored in his left upper thigh he reached up and bit the fighting bull in his gonads (balls).

That photo went world-wide that evening.

The ex-Mrs. Gregorio Geraldo Giogrenetti says that the first Rodgers-Brady-Romo commercial will be filmed at the La Brea Tar Pits in a few weeks.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
Aaron RodgersAdvertisingTom BradyTony Romo

