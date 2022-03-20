Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jerseys Have Gone Up 300% Since His "Unretirement"

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 20 March 2022

image for Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jerseys Have Gone Up 300% Since His "Unretirement"
Tom and Gisele are the happiest couple on both sides of the Mississippi.

NEW YORK CITY - (Sports Satire) - The world's largest sports memorabilia company has just announced that since Tom Brady came out of retirement, the retail price of his football jerseys have skyrocketed by a whopping 300%

Nathan Creedadonna, with The Sports Collectible Alliance Corporation based in Manhattan, stated that in his 25 years with the company he has never seen such a demand for an athlete's memorabilia items.

He told Sports Bet Gazette senior writer Zorro La Bamba, that even models of Brady's jock straps and his football cups have gone up from $75 to $227.

La Bamba noted that for some reason the country that is purchasing more Brady-related items is Cambodia.

Meanwhile, even Brady's hot lingerie model wife, Gisele Bundchen has seen a tremendous increase in the sale of her Fantastic Open Cup Bras, her Lady Luscious String Bikini Panties, and even her Muchacha Brand Glow-In-The-Dark Tampons.

SIDENOTE: La Bamba revealed that Tom and Gisele had the retirement all worked out, knowing that he could come back and both could make a financial killing, as they say on Wall Street and on Liverpool's Penny Lane.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Tampa Bay BuccaneersTom Brady

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more