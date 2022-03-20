Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jerseys Have Gone Up 300% Since His "Unretirement"

NEW YORK CITY - (Sports Satire) - The world's largest sports memorabilia company has just announced that since Tom Brady came out of retirement, the retail price of his football jerseys have skyrocketed by a whopping 300%

Nathan Creedadonna, with The Sports Collectible Alliance Corporation based in Manhattan, stated that in his 25 years with the company he has never seen such a demand for an athlete's memorabilia items.

He told Sports Bet Gazette senior writer Zorro La Bamba, that even models of Brady's jock straps and his football cups have gone up from $75 to $227.

La Bamba noted that for some reason the country that is purchasing more Brady-related items is Cambodia.

Meanwhile, even Brady's hot lingerie model wife, Gisele Bundchen has seen a tremendous increase in the sale of her Fantastic Open Cup Bras, her Lady Luscious String Bikini Panties, and even her Muchacha Brand Glow-In-The-Dark Tampons.

SIDENOTE: La Bamba revealed that Tom and Gisele had the retirement all worked out, knowing that he could come back and both could make a financial killing, as they say on Wall Street and on Liverpool's Penny Lane.