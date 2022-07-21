The San Antonio Spurs Have Signed The High-Flying Slam-Dunking Female Norwegian Sensation

SAN ANTONIO - (Satire News) - Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich says he has not been as excited about signing a player since he signed the great superstar Tim Duncan in 1997.

Coach Pop, told Zorro La Bamba with The Sports Bet Gazette that not only is Norway's Ingrid Cervinger one of the best players he had ever seen, she is also by far the prettiest, the sexiest, and the smartest (next to Tim Duncan and David Robinson).

The 19-year-old was voted "The Best Basketball Player In All of Scandinavia," and she was also named to "The Women's All-World Team."

Coach Pop said that if he did not know any better he'd swear that Miss Ingrid has industrial springs in her pink Nikes.

During Cervinger's try-out with the Spurs, she managed to nail 73, three-pointers in a row, a feat that has only been achieved by one other NBA player - Stephen Curry.

SIDENOTE: La Bamba spoke with info guru Andy Cohen who told him that Ingrid signed a five-year, $111 million contract, that will pay her $22.2 million a year.