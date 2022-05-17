A 6-Year-Old Boy Steps Up To The Free Throw Line At Madison Square Garden and Makes 47 Free Throws In a Row!

NEW YORK CITY - (Sports Satire) - The sports world is all ablaze after seeing little 6-year-old Timmy Tilltucker, who lives in Hackensack, New Jersey, and his amazing free throw shooting ability.

Little Timmy attended the recent NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the home town team the New York Knicks with his parents Muhammad Bill Tilltucker, 29, and Norma Jean Tilltucker, 33.

During the halftime festivities, Timmy, who only stands 3-foot-11, went up to the free throw line and began shooting free throw after free throw.

The crowd roared as if the Knicks had just won the championship, and when Little Timmy missed his first shot, he had managed to drill an astoundingly amazing 47 free throws in a row.

The Knicks announcer likened this feat to a thoroughbred race horse winning the Kentucky Derby while running backwards.

SIDENOTE: For his fantastically fabulous exhibition Timmy was given $18,250 cash, a year's supply of Peanut M&Ms, a brand new 2022 Cadillac Escalade, and a full scholarship to attend Solid State University in San Antonio.