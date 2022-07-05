Tennis Anyone?

The British love their tennis! Even more than human rights!

Peng Shuai was once a star tennis player from China. She posted a message that Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli raped her in 2019. And now no one has seen or heard from her. Some fine young gentlemen wore t-shirts (the most evil form of protest of all! T-shirts!) asking a simple question:

“Where is Peng Shuai?”

The official tennis people (a very high position in British government and law enforcement) at Wimbledon wanted those question silenced, and the t-shirt protesters off the grounds.

So we asked the ghost of Dr. Seuss:

Is she under house arrest?

(Aren’t the Chinese just the best?)

Is she buried underground?

Is she tightly gagged and bound?

Is she sliced and diced and served with rice?

Her blood a drink served on ice?

Is she no longer Communist?

Did some Vice Premier get really pissed?

Can she still play a round of tennis?

(I heard Xi Jinping has a tiny penis)

Is she in my chicken chow mein?

Why do we have to protest again and again?

Alas, Dr. Seuss could only ask questions, and get no answers, like everyone else.

Thank you, Britain, for infringing the people’s freedom of speech and the right to protest (if you even have those rights yet?) and for protecting your Chinese masters. Keep their bellies full, and you won’t be next on the menu!