McDonalds Introduces Their New McFortune Cookie-Flavored McNuggets

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 20 January 2022

image for McDonalds Introduces Their New McFortune Cookie-Flavored McNuggets
McDonalds introduced their new McFortune Cookie-Flavored McNuggets in this Chinatown restaurant.

CICERO, Illinois – (Business Satire) – The Mickey D’s fast food chain is always looking out for brand new menu items to add to it’s huge assortment of “Mc” foods.

A spokesperson for the biggest fast food chain in the entire world stated that their latest food entry, the McFortune Cookie-Flavored McNuggets was actually suggested by a little 7-year-old McDonalds addict, who lives in Shanghai, China.

Little Twang-Chew-Klick, who said he has been eating McDonalds fast food items ever since he was just three-weeks old, said he got the idea for the new food item, as he was watching old reruns of “Gilligan’s Island.”

And in honor of the little Chinese kiddo, McDonalds will introduce their new food item at a McDonald's located in one of San Francisco's Chinatown, McDonalds.

SIDENOTE: A Mickey D’s official stated that little Twang was paid $2.7 million for the rights to his McFortune Cookie-Flavored McNuggets.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

